Man ruptures throat while sneezing

A man holding his nose while sneezing was hospitalised after rupturing his throat by trying to suppress it.

The unnamed 34 year old - described as "fit and well" - was hospitalised for a week and unable to speak or swallow after he suffered a spontaneous perforation of the pharynx, an unusual condition seen after trauma like heavy coughing or vomiting.

As reported by Sky News, he tried to contain the sneeze by closing his mouth as his pinched his nose, but he revealed to doctors at hospital in Leicester that he felt a popping sensation at the back of his throat.

They then heard the crackling sounds for themselves in his neck - extending down to the man's ribcage - which was later confirmed to have come after air bubbles had made their way into the muscles and deep tissue of his chest.

During his week's stay in hospital, doctors were concerned about complications, and fed him through a tube as he was treated with antibiotics through an IV drip.

In the BMJ Case Reports, the team said: "Halting sneezing via blocking (the) nostrils and mouth is a dangerous manoeuvre, and should be avoided."