Man traumatised after cabbage cracks windscreen

A man was left traumatised after a cabbage flew out of a tractor, smacking and cracking the window of his BMW.

Tony Eccles, who lives in Spalding, was in left in shock when the flying vegetable smashed against the glass of his plush BMW after it flew out of a passing tractor, cracking the expensive car, the Metro reported.

Luckily he was able to claim back £300 on his insurance so he was able to get his screen fixed but revealed he is still unable to use his 520d estate/

He said: "You wouldn't think a cabbage would cause that much damage.

"It was absolutely terrifying, it's the sort of thing that give you a real jolt.

"Out of the corner of my eye I saw something come off the trailer, and then there was this massive crashing sound.

"It cracked the windscreen right away, and gone right through - which is quite something because it's laminated glass.

"It's frustrating having to pay to have it fixed, but the reality is that it could have been a whole lot worse.

"If it had hit a pedestrian, or a cyclist, it could have been a very serious injury, given the force with which it smack into the windscreen.

"There was nowhere for me to pull over, and I was very conscious of the fact that there was a car right behind me.

"I kept driving to pick up Jessica, and then had a look at it after I parked up. I couldn't believe how deep the crack goes, I can feel how rough it is round the edges of it.

"So far I've just left it as it is, and haven't driven the car since. What with the frosty conditions, I've not wanted to drive in it and risk making the crack worse.

"It's going to be looked at today and should be all sorted fairly soon. I've been able to get my friend to take Jessica [his daughter] to and from work, because normally I would do that.

"She's learning to drive at the moment, she's just passed her theory test and is doing her practical in a few weeks.

"I'm thankful that she wasn't in the car at the time, because it really would have put her off. She's already said that just seeing the damage has made her a bit more nervous.

"I just want to raise a bit more awareness, because these tractor drivers need to be more careful. I don't want other people to be in my position."