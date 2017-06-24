Peru has been invaded by crickets

Thousands of crickets stopped a town in Peru as they invaded causing schools to close and panic the inhabitants.

The noisy insects have reportedly taken over an entire town in the city in South America due to the weather conditions, and the creatures are believed to have covered everything in the area including schools and homes.

It is rumoured the critters have released a foul odour across the area, which has made it impossible for the local inhabitants to go about their day, the Mirror Online has reported.

And the vast amount of bugs has proved difficult for residents and teachers to get rid of in their homes or schools, which has led to classes being suspended during this horrible time.