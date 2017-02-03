Pizza Hut introduces pyjama free zone

Pizza Hut have introduced a pyjama safe zone for customers who want to dine in their night wear.

The fast food restaurant launched the new area for those who want to dine in the comfort of their nightwear on Wednesday (01.02.17) at the Manchester branch.

This news comes after two ladies sparked an online debate for adorning their nightwear at a Tesco store, with some social media users slamming them and claiming the leisure garments should be banned from being worn in public.

The Italian/American style chain have since introduced a Pyjama Safe and Pyjama Free zone with staff offering customers fluffy bathrobes and pizza blankets to ensure they enjoy their meal comfortably and away from judgmental eyes.

Gareth Hopley - who is the Head of Communications at Pizza Hut Restaurants - said: "With the ongoing media debate covering whether we should or shouldn't embrace the pyjama craze, we wanted to provide safe zones for all of our customers, whatever side they're on, in the city where the trend divided the nation last month."