Residents find alligator in backyard pool

By
  • AP
Published

Photo: Bang

Some Florida residents woke up to an uninvited, scaly guest in their backyard swimming pool: a 7- to 8-foot-long (2-meter-long) alligator.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Hillsborough County deputies responded to the Lithia home Wednesday morning. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of the submerged alligator on Twitter, adding that the “apprehension of this trespassing suspect should be interesting.”

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission trappers arrived a short time later and captured the large reptile.

No injuries were reported.

