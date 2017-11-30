Stolen Ferrari trashed; man arrested after seeking gas money

By
  • AP
Published

Photo: AP

A Southern California man suspected of stealing a $300,000 Ferrari was arrested after asking for gas money, authorities said.

Santa Ana police arrested Israel Perez Rangel on Nov. 1. He pleaded not guilty to car theft.

Authorities say the 458 Spider was brought into a Costa Mesa service center and stolen in October after a worker left the key on a passenger seat.

Security video showed a man in a Ferrari jacket walking onto the lot and taking it.

Santa Ana police Cpl. Anthony Bertagna said officers subsequently responded to a report of a Ferrari driving erratically and stopped at an intersection, and to another call that the driver was asking for gas money.

The exotic car was spotted at a gas station, where the driver ran off and was found and arrested behind bushes near a Holiday Inn, police said.

The Los Angeles Times says the car was trashed, with emblems torn from the body, cracked fins and a destroyed gearbox.

The Times said insurers paid the owner, who used the money to buy a 2018 Lamborghini Huracan.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Most Popular

Videos

See more videos

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon