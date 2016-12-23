Woman allergic to Wifi

A woman has been forced to wear a shielded bed net after discovering that she is allergic to Wifi and phone signals.

Kim De'Atta has admitted she struggles to socialise and become a social media savvy person as electromagnetic waves from modern technology can give her infections, cause migraines and fatigue if she is too near to mobile phones and televisions.

The former nurse discovered her rare condition when she experienced painful symptoms, including serious ear aches and lower back pain while at work, and eventually learned of the cause by doctors.

She told Somerset Live: "Most of the time people think I am mad. It is so difficult because people are not feeling it themselves.

"I have not seen friends and family for so long. I have had two visitors for half a day each this year. It's heart-breaking really."

After previously becoming really ill from the condition, Kim later moved to Glastonbury to escape the waves, although she now wears a shielded bed net to block out transmissions and has been advised to only visit places with poor mobile phone reception.