Woman gets plane to herself after booking on wrong flight

A woman managed to get a flight to herself after she was accidentally put on the wrong type of flight.

Beth VerSteeg took a selfie showing the empty rows on her flight from Rochester, New York, to Washington DC, the Mirror Online reported.

The passenger got VIP treatment after she managed to book herself on a flight that was intended for airline staff.

Her original flight had been cancelled and the passengers were moved to the crew-only aircraft - but Beth missed the announcement that the airline had put the holidaymakers on an earlier flight.

On Reddit, Beth said: "One of the airport agents came over while I was waiting and asked if that was the flight I was waiting for, then said, I knew this would happen.

"When my flight was cancelled eight hours earlier a confused agent gave me and half the passengers a seat for the plane in the pic before another agent realised everyone could go on an earlier flight.

"They made the announcement over the speaker but I'd already left to go back to my parent's house nearby to wait."

Luckily, she was able to board the plane and despite being the only passenger on the hour-long flight, Beth didn't ask for any food or drink.