Woman shares unusual obsession her sister has

A woman has shared a picture on Twitter of her little sister's unusual obsession of cutting faces off dolls and putting them on others.

The girl from Texas likes to cut the faces off dolls and put them on other dolls and her sister, Kate, shared one of the images on Twitter which shows a now faceless robot but the face has been placed on another doll.

Kate wrote: "My little sister has an obsession with cutting the faces off baby dolls/stuffed animals and putting them on other dolls. Help! (sic)"

Although the obsession is slightly disturbing, Kate revealed that her sister isn't a psychopath but others weren't so convinced with one predicting she will turn into a serial killer.

