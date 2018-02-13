Woman tries hiding from police by placing washing basket on her head

A woman was caught by police after she tried to hide from them by placing a washing basket on her head.

The Derbyshire Police turned up at the woman's home after she failed to attend court and told the officers that she will hand herself in on Monday, the Metro reports.

However, in order to try and fool the officers, the woman placed the white basket on her head.

But her torso and legs were still poking out underneath.

The police took a picture of the disguise and posted it onto Twitter, captioning the snap: "Female located and arrested for failing to appear at court.

"It's all well and good saying "I'll hand myself in on Monday" - you should have turned up last week when you were told to!!!

"She even tried to hide when we saw her but she was far from good at hide and seek #OffToCourt (sic)"