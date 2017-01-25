Motorist given driving ban for being too tall

A motorist has been given a driving ban for dangerous driving although he insisted he is just too tall for the car he was driving.



Adam Elliott, 26, a car dealer from Newcastle, was convicted for dangerous driving after he was caught standing up in a Ford KA and poking his head out of the motor while delivering the vehicle to a customer.



The 6ft 7in driver pleaded guilty to the claims, but insisted he wasn't driving dangerously and believes his height is to blame.



According to the Metro newspaper, he said at the court hearing: "I was not stood up, I am just tall.



"I pleaded guilty to this because I was advised to, but I still insist I was not standing up. It's just because of my height.



"I'm an excellent driver but I was advised to plead guilty to get it over with."



Judge Adams at the Newcastle Crown Court gave him an interim driving ban of 12 months until the next court hearing.