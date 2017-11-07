Adele number one celebrity companion on plane

'Someone Like You' hitmaker Adele has ranked number one in a new poll of the perfect companion on a flight.

The multi-award winning 'Someone Like You' hitmaker ranked number one - with 28 per cent - in a poll undertaken by World Travel Market, the Metro has reported.

The survey has also found 'Doctor Who' star Jodie Whittaker, who received 21 per cent of the vote, is also a popular choice among travellers, followed by 'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington with 13 per cent.

Shockingly, it was revealed that British holidaymakers would prefer to sit next to Donald Trump and Theresa May over the likes of Justin Bieber.

But a spokesperson for the World Travel Market think that outcome is because they did not ask "enough Beliebers" to carry out the study.

