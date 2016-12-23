Cats and Dogs treated as VIPs at Pet Heaven

Cats and dogs were treated to the ultimate festive gift of a Dog's dinner Christmas spread and cat-nip laced cocktails at a VIP Pet Heaven night.

Emergency vet provider, Vets Now, treated the loving pets like VIPs for one night and showered them in posh dinners and drinks, to help raise awareness of the increased danger pets face at Christmas.

The campaign wants to highlight the plight of pets at Christmas, including furry friends accidentally eating novelty gifts, and five million dog owners unknowingly feeding their pets harmful food such as Christmas puddings, mince pies and chocolate.

The night of luxury at 'Pet Heaven' included a 'Dog's dinner Christmas spread' which used only ingredients that are safe for dogs to eat, as well as offering cats a real treat of the world's first catnip bar which included catnip-laced cocktails.