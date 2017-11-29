Coca-Cola truck opens doors for lucky winners

The iconic Coca-Cola truck is set to open its doors to the iconic red Christmas truck.

On December 15, the fizzy drink company is offering a pair of festive fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take part in the ultimate Christmas sleepover, and stay in the truck for one night only.

The winning pair will be the first guests ever to stay inside the famous festive vehicle, which has travelled more than 730,000 miles in its seven-year history.

They will also be treated to a delicious Christmas dinner extravaganza with all the trimmings, delivered straight to the door - before snuggling up in style, tucked up tight in the trucks' cosy twin beds.

Aedamar Howlett, marketing director for Coca-Cola Great Britain, said: "Coca-Cola is synonymous with the Christmas season and it's no secret that our much-loved Christmas truck holds a special place in the heart of our fans. Christmas is all about sharing magical experiences with friends and loved ones - and so we can't wait to invite one lucky pair of fans for the ultimate Christmas sleepover. After all, what could be more magical during the festive season than spending a night in the Coca-Cola Christmas truck?"