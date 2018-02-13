Colin Firth number one leading romantic film star

Colin Firth has been voted by the British public as being the number one leading romantic movie star.

The 57-year-old actor beat the likes of Julia Roberts, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet and his 'Bridget Jones's Diary' love rival Hugh Grant, according to a new survey by Showcase Cinemas UK.

The survey also found that a third of Brits have admitted that watching romantic films inspires them to be more passionate and loving towards their partner.

As well as finding the most favoured romantic lead, the survey also found that 'Pretty Woman' was the most popular romantic film.

The movie - which stars Julia Roberts - beat 'Love Actually', 'Casablanca', 'Notting Hill' and 'The Notebook' to the number one spot.

Also, nearly one in 10 Brits have admitted to taking a romantic line from a movie, with "Two me you are perfect" from 'Love Actually' being the most quoted.

However, one in 20 revealed they have ended a relationship after watching a romantic film, believing they can better than their current partner.

Mark Barlow, General Manager of Showcase Cinemas UK, said: "The British love affair with rom-coms is well known, but we wanted to dig a little deeper and see which films really set British cinema lovers' hearts racing.

"What surprised us most is the lingering effect rom-coms seem to be having on younger generations - nearly a fifth have stolen and used chat up lines from a film, while one in ten 18-24 year olds have ended a relationship after watching a rom-com - an exacerbation of the national trend."

The full results for films, movie lines and cast are as follows:

Top 10 romantic films:

Pretty Woman

Love Actually

Casablanca

Notting Hill

The Holiday

The Notebook

PS I love You

Wedding Crashers

The Proposal

My Best Friend's Wedding

Top 10 romantic film lines:

"To me, you are perfect." - Love Actually

"I'm also just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her." - Notting Hill

'Life is not the amount of breaths you take, it's the moments that take your breath away." - Hitch

"Everything I have ever done, I've done for you." - Great Expectations

"You have bewitched me, body and soul, and I love... I love... I love you." - Pride & Prejudice

"I wish I had done everything on earth with you." - The Great Gatsby

"I love you very much, probably more than anybody could love another person." - 50 First Dates

"It would be a privilege to have my heart broken by you." - The Fault In Our Stars

"Nobody puts baby in the corner." - Dirty Dancing

"Love means never having to say you're sorry." - Love Story

Top 10 leading romantic film actors and actresses:

Colin Firth

Julia Roberts

Hugh Grant

Leonardo DiCaprio

Sandra Bullock

Kate Winslet

Ryan Gosling

Renée Zellweger

Jennifer Lopez

Matthew McConaughey