Domino's offer year supply of pizza

Domino's offered customers a unique way to get a year supply of free pizza if they got a temporary tattoo on their body.

The delivery chain have teamed up with tattoo artist Alice Perrin from Channel 4's 'Tattoo Fixers', who has designed a range of temporary tattoos for lovers of the fast food to commit to their favourite takeaway.

One lucky person will be able to walk away the big dough prize if they get the Italian dish inked on themselves temporarily.

Alice said: "Pizza tattoos are so popular, and I've even used it to cover up some ink mistakes in the past.

"The number one reason people get tattoos is to show their love for something so what better way is there to show your love for pizza?"