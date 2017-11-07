Expert claims sneeze can reach 25ft

An expert has claimed a sneeze carries up to 100,000 germs and can reach up to 25ft.

The involuntary expulsion of air reaches speeds of up to 100mph and spreads bacteria and viruses, but Doctor Roger Henderson has claimed one sneeze contains as many as 40,000 droplets and can send around 100,000 germs up to eight metres from the nasal passage, the Mirror Online has reported.

Dr Henderson also said it's possible to sneeze with your eyes open.

He said: "The sneeze reflex involves the contraction of a number of different muscles and muscle groups throughout the body, typically including the eyelids.

"But the common belief that it is impossible to sneeze with one's eyes open is inaccurate, although most of us do shut our eyes. Don't worry, if they stay open nothing unusual happens.

"With winter fast approaching, many of us will find ourselves bunged up and congested as we come down with a common cold.

"Although a cold can pass quickly, typically in just five to ten days, a blocked nose is a major factor that contributes to us feeling under the weather.

"By helping to reduce the thickness of the nasal mucus, natural decongestants unblock nasal passages, allowing for easier breathing and symptomatic relief from the usual cold symptoms that can cause so much misery."