Man gets revenge on illegal driver

A man has gone to the extremes to enact revenge on a driver who constantly parked in his parking space.

The unnamed man spends £1,200 a year for a small car park behind his business in north London but one day he found another car was parked in his space.

After leaving messages and notes, the driver continued to park there, so the man decided to block him in, but the driver never returned.

Writing on Reddit , the man said: "After about 10 days I had completely lost my s**t, and started to formulate a plan as to how best to f**k the person over.

"I contemplated phoning the parking company, who would have come and issued the person a ticket (they have our reg numbers, so they know which cars belong there), but I didn't think that was a strong enough response."

But instead he came up with a better plan to teach the driver a lesson - he borrowed his brother's car while he was on holiday and parked it behind the illegally parked car.

He said: "So, I waited until as late as possible on Friday evening, before parking my brother's car directly behind my space, blocking the guys car in.

"I then proceeded to phone the parking company, and gave them my brothers registration, to ensure that his car wouldn't be touched the entire time it was parked.

"I also made sure to mention that there has been a red Ford Fiesta Zetec, that keeps parking illegally, and that maybe they should come on Monday to issue them a ticket.

"Sure enough, as I arrive at work on Monday, I find an extremely irate, sweaty man screaming at the parking enforcement officer for issuing him a ticket, because he is obviously unable to move.

"It was explained that the car blocking him in was properly permitted, so it doesn't matter that he now can't move, as he was parked illegally in the first place and he has to pay £100 fine.

"At this point, I am crying with laughter and really struggled to hold it together when they asked if I knew who owned my brother's car. Sadly, I didn't.

"The man was then told that there is nothing they can do about the car blocking him in, because it was permitted, so he would need to find the owner and get them to move it.

"I proceeded to park in the space vacated by my colleague, and didn't think much of it until the following morning when I entered the car-park to find the same man arguing with a different parking official.

"He got another £100 fine, and although she was more sympathetic to him, she said he would only have until Thursday (two days) to move the car.

"Sure enough, Thursday comes and he gets another £100."

The trapped car was there for a month and racked up a whopping £2,000 fine.