Restaurant offers $3K burger with engagement ring

Photo: Twitter

For $3,000, patrons at one Boston restaurant can order a burger that comes with an engagement ring on the side.

Pauli’s, in the city’s North End, says with 48-hours’ notice, the restaurant’s Big Boy burger will arrive with a 7/8 carat Neil Lane ring nestled in the bun. The ring will come framed with round diamonds and a 14 karat gold band.

The restaurant says the burger is part of a Valentine’s Day special.

Restaurant owner Paul Barker says there are no confirmed orders so far, but there are several “very interested” people.

Happiness Meter Icon