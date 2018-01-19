Woman embarrassed after Siri backfires

A woman was left embarrassed after Siri if her crush would ever text her back but a message was sent to him instead.

Cecilia Mula, who was a Disney child star, asked her phone whether her crush would ever text her back but Siri ended up sending the text to him instead.

She wrote on Twitter: "I JUST ASKED SIRI IF A CERTAIN BOY WOULD EVER TEXT ME AND SHE SENT A TEXT SAYING WILL YOU EVER TEXT ME TO HIM. My funeral will be held at 8pm this Thursday. (sic)"

The former actress later revealed that it appears he read her message, but waited to reply after seeing her post on Twitter.

Cecilia wrote in another post: "In retrospect, no I wouldn't have tweeted this if I knew it would eventually show up on his timeline.

"But honestly that's on you for leaving me on read (sic)"