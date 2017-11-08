Saudi Arabia freezes individual accounts of suspects in anti-corruption probe

By
  • Wam
Published

The Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency has announced the freezing of the accounts of suspects detained as part of an anti-corruption probe in the country.

The agency explained that the bank accounts frozen were personal accounts of suspects and do not include accounts of companies they own.

A statement from the agency said that banks were informed that any previous suspensions of company or institution accounts owned by the suspects have been lifted, and that there are no restrictions on money transfers through proper banking channels.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Editor's Choice

Headlines

International

Poll

How do you plan to contribute towards the ‘Year of Giving’?

Show Results

Most Popular

In Case You Missed It ...

eSuggestion eComplain eComplain eSuggestion

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

Your Feedback

Are you satisfied with your browsing experience?

Show Results
Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon