Annual touch tournament motivates UAE employees to achieve new year's resolutions

Getting fit and losing weight are some of the most common New Year’s resolutions that are made every year1. For those employees across the UAE who are trying to stick to a New Year’s fitness goal, the Zurich Corporate Touch 6s Tournament 2017 (Friday 24 Feb) aims to help them achieve it – and it’s more than just a short term fix for many who catch the touch ‘bug’.

An energetic, high-intensity sport, with minimal contact, Touch is ideal for those wanting to get fit and active in a fun and social environment. The annual tournament – which takes place at the Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club - is a great introduction to the game and in helping to eliminate any evidence of mince pies and other recent festive indulgences.



Now in its sixth year, the event aims to break all previous records by bringing an impressive 28 teams from businesses across the region together for some healthy competition. Whether players have previous experience of the game or are complete novices, the sport is highly inclusive no matter age, ability or sex, so there’s no room for excuses. Some of the key business and organisations signed up to take part already, include: Du, Emirates, Lloyds, Kings’ Education, Cluttons, Transguard, Atkins and DP World.

Victoria Hepworth, Managing Partner of Corporate Affair Event Management, says: “We all love making New Year’s resolutions but most of us will have given up by February, mainly as a result of setting unrealistic goals. Taking part in the Zurich Corporate Touch 6s is a great way to help kick-start your new year health and fitness regime without even knowing it as it’s such a fun and energetic event!

John Larkins, Founder of Middle East Touch, adds: “Touch is attracting quite a following in the UAE, and with a recent surge in grassroots’ programmes and now with its very own Centre of Excellence in Dubai, the game continues to go from strength to strength. This tournament, in particular, is doing a fantastic job in helping to wave the flag for touch in the region and in encouraging more and more people to get involved in the game everyone’s talking about!”

This year, for the first time, the tournament will take place at the Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club, Arabian Ranches, and touch aside, is set to be a great day out for the whole family. There will be a free kids’ tournament for the U9s and U11s, and live music, soft play, food trucks, hops and grapes, and trampolines courtesy of Bounce, will all ensure no one is left languishing on the side-lines.