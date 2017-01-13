Australia win toss and bat in first Pakistan ODI

Australia won the toss and chose to bat in the first of five one-day internationals against Pakistan in Brisbane on Friday.

Australia will field two debutants in number four batsman Chris Lynn and paceman Billy Stanlake, as well as the return of all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

Shoaib Malik has a throat infection and misses the opening game with all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez returning to the Pakistan side.

Azhar Ali leads a Pakistan one-day team that has lost its last five matches against Australia.

Teams

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith (capt), Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Billy Stanlake.

Pakistan: Azhar Ali (capt), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali.

Umpires - Mick Martell (AUS) and Chettithody Shamshuddin (IND)

Third umpire - Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee - Jeff Crowe (NZL)