Bale returns as Real progress in Cup

Gareth Bale provided a brilliant assist on his return from two months out with injury as Real Madrid advanced to the last 16 of the Copa del Rey on Tuesday.

The Welsh forward delivered a sensational cross for the first of Borja Mayoral's two goals in a 2-2 draw with third-tier Fuenlabrada at the Santiago Bernabeu, as Zinedine Zidane's team won 4-2 on aggregate.

Fuenlabrada, trailing 2-0 from the first leg, threatened to cause a famous upset when Luis Milla fired them ahead on the night in the first half, but Mayoral struck twice following Bale's introduction on the hour.

Alvaro Portilla levelled late on for the visitors but Real took their place in the next round alongside Celta Vigo, Levante and Leganes, while La Liga strugglers Malaga crashed out following a 3-2 aggregate loss to second-division Numancia.