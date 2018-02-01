Biggest weekend of motor racing hits Yas Marina Circuit

This weekend, Yas Marina Circuit will welcome an array of motorsport entertainment as Yas Racing Series returns to the home of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

With an unprecedented programme that combines both local and international motor racing competitions, this weekend will see a five championships taking place, including; Formula 4 UAE, the Porsche GT3 Cup, Radical Middle East Cup and the next exciting round of Yas Marina Circuit’s single-make championship TRD 86 Cup.

Adding to the packed motorsport schedule will be the Lamborghini Super Trofeo ME and will see drivers and their iconic super cars will compete individually or in teams of two across two categories; amateurs and pro-amateurs.

As well as supercar thrills from Lamborghini and Porsche, the TRD 86 Cup also promises to provide non-stop action this weekend. Reigning champion Karim Al Azhari, will be doing everything in his power to get back on top of the leader board.

The home of Formula 4 UAE also welcomes back this exciting feeder series to yet another close-run round as the young drivers go all out to gather all important points at this stage in the season.