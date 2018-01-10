Bikes champion Sunderland out of Dakar Rally

Reigning Dakar Rally motorcycle champion Sam Sunderland has dropped out of this year's race with a back injury, allowing Frenchman Adrien Van Beveren to take the overall lead after winning Tuesday's fourth stage.

Sunderland, riding for dominant team KTM and leading the overall rankings coming into Tuesday's stage in San Juan de Marcona, withdrew after injuring his back while entering a jump according to the rally organisers.

Van Beveren finished five minutes ahead of teammate Xavier de Soultrait and seven minutes in front of the Austrian KTM rider Matthias Walkner.

The Yamaha rider takes the lead in the the overall standings, 1 minute 55 seconds ahead of Chilean Pablo Quintanilla (Husqvarna).