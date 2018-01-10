Bikes champion Sunderland out of Dakar Rally

By
  • AFP
Published

Reigning Dakar Rally motorcycle champion Sam Sunderland has dropped out of this year's race with a back injury, allowing Frenchman Adrien Van Beveren to take the overall lead after winning Tuesday's fourth stage.

Sunderland, riding for dominant team KTM and leading the overall rankings coming into Tuesday's stage in San Juan de Marcona, withdrew after injuring his back while entering a jump according to the rally organisers.

Van Beveren finished five minutes ahead of teammate Xavier de Soultrait and seven minutes in front of the Austrian KTM rider Matthias Walkner.

The Yamaha rider takes the lead in the the overall standings, 1 minute 55 seconds ahead of Chilean Pablo Quintanilla (Husqvarna).

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Most Popular in Sports

Videos

See more videos

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS

In Case You Missed It ...

Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon