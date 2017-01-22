India win toss, bowl in third England ODI

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl against England in the third one-day international in Kolkata on Sunday.

The hosts, who enjoy an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, made one change to their starting line-up after Thursday's 15-run win in Cuttack with top-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane replacing opener Shikhar Dhawan.

England have been forced to make two changes with Sam Billings and Jonny Bairstow replacing injured pair Alex Hales, who has returned home with a broken hand, and Joe Root.

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Lokesh Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, David Willey, Jake Ball.

Umpires: Anil Chaudhary (IND) and Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)

TV umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)