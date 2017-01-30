Morgan calls for DRS in T20s after Root howler

Eoin Morgan has called for cricket's Decision Review System (DRS) to be used in Twenty20 internationals after a final over umpiring error cost England victory in the second match of their series against India.

Needing just eight to win off the final over in Nagpur on Sunday night, England were stunned by the dismissal of their star batsman Joe Root off the first ball and ultimately fell five runs short of their target.

TV replays showed that Root had got a thick inside edge onto his pads but he had no chance of challenging Indian umpire Chettithody Shamshuddin's decision as DRS is only used in Test match and ODI cricket.

The same umpire also turned down a vehement lbw appeal from England bowler Chris Jordan who was convinced he had dismissed Virat Kohli during India's innings.

Replays indicated that the ball would have hit off and middle stumps but Kohli, who was on seven at the time, was reprieved and went on to score another crucial 14 runs.

England skipper Morgan admitted there was "extreme frustration" in the visitors' dressing-room after the match, saying it was time for DRS to be introduced for the game's shortest format.

"The fact it's not (available) is a concern. There is as much on the line as there is in a Test or a one-day match so no reason why it shouldn't be used," Morgan told the post-match press conference.

"If this was a World Cup game tonight and we were out of the World Cup or lost a World Cup final we'd be spewing."

Official complaint

Asked whether England would raise Shamshuddin's performance with the match referee Andy Pycroft of Zimbabwe, Morgan said "absolutely".

"We have an opportunity to do that before the next game, there's always feedback given through the match referee on our report," he said.

"It's part and parcel of the job to be able to cope with the pressure and make good decisions more often than not," Morgan added.

While DRS has been employed in Test matches since 2009 and was introduced in ODIs in 2011, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has refused to sanction its use in T20s on the grounds that it would slow down the game.

While England have been strong advocates of DRS, India has been much more reluctant to embrace the system. Last year's Test series against England was the first time that India had agreed to its use in five-day cricket.

India's victory in Nagpur enabled them to level the three-match series ahead of the decider on Wednesday night in Bangalore.

While Root's dismissal was a severe blow to England's chances, they were also undone by outstanding bowling from Jasprit Bumrah at the death as they tried to chase down a relatively modest target of 145.

After dismissing Root for 38, he also took the wicket of the big-hitting Jos Buttler and conceded just two runs in the final over as the hosts grabbed an unlikely win.

Indian veteran Ashish Nehra said his 23-year-old bowling partner had displayed nerves of steel to keep his line right at the death.

"Hats off to him, this isn't the first time he's done it for India," Nehra told reporters.

"Jasprit asked me if he should bowl length. All I told him was 'you have a good yorker, look to bowl full, it's tough to hit a six even if it is a low full toss.' It worked."