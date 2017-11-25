Dubai to host 9th FAI World Cup of Canopy Piloting

Some 120 competitors, including 104 parachutists from 25 countries, will descend on Dubai for the 9th FAI World Cup of Canopy Piloting, 9th FAI WCCP 2017, which will begin on Tuesday, 28th November, at the Skydive Dubai Marina, Palm DZ.

The championship is co-organised by Emirates Aerosport Federation, EAF, and Skydive Dubai, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sport Council.

The Emirates Aerosport Federation announced that everything is in place to launch the competition.

Yousif Hassan Al Hammadi, Deputy Chairman of EAF and Director of the Organising Committee, said that half of the participants, along with VIP guests, representatives of the World Air Sports Federation, FAI, and judges, have arrived while the remaining participants from Russia, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Spain and China will arrive on Sunday.

He added that the general public can watch the official training camp prior to the competition on Sunday and Monday at Skydive Dubai.

He also noted that the 9th FAI WCCP 2017 has seen its number of participants triple compared to previous championships.

The closing ceremony will be held on 1st December, 2017.