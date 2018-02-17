Eubank Jr promises to send Groves into retirement

Chris Eubank Jr said he will send George Groves into retirement when the two British fighters contest the World Boxing Association super-middleweight title in Manchester on Saturday.

The pair eyeballed each other at Friday's weigh-in, with Eubank Jr throwing a few more verbal jabs at Groves, the title-holder, ahead of their World Boxing Super Series semi-final.

"I told him he's not ready. George ain't ready, I can see it in his eyes," said Eubank Jr when asked about his parting words to Groves.

"He walked in with his shades on, he doesn't want to be here, he wants to get put into retirement so that's what we're going to do on Saturday night, I'm taking that belt home."

Groves, the older of the two boxers, has been involved in far more high-profile bouts, having fought James De Gale, Badou Jack and Carl Froch, twice, in the professional ranks.

And Groves, 30 next month, eventually won a world title at the fourth attempt.

The second defence of his WBA crown comes against an opponent who is keen to step out of the shadow of his father, Chris Eubank - a former world champion - and establish himself in his own right.

"This is the biggest fight of my career," Eubank Jr said.

"I want this more than anything I've ever wanted in my life. George... we're on different levels, different planes; he's in a different stage of his life. He doesn't realise the danger he's in but he will find out on Saturday.

"I don't think of retirement, retirement is not a word that even comes into my mind. I've got so much more to achieve in my career.

"I think this is George's last little hurrah before he settles down, has his family and relaxes for the rest of his life. I'm going to help him on that path."

Eubank Jr, accompanied on stage by his father at the weigh-in, has been beaten just once in his career, by Billy Joe Saunders in 2014, and bookmakers have made him as the slight favourite against Groves.

But Groves said: "There's no rhyme or reason - it must be people putting money on Eubank but, sadly, they're going to lose it.

"I've been here, done this so many times now. I know what works for me and I'm winning so I'm good. I'm in the prime of my career, fighting better than ever. It's just another fight."