FAB announced as new partner of UAE Team Emirates Professional Cycling Team

First Abu Dhabi Bank, FAB, the UAE’s largest bank and one of the world’s largest financial institutions, has announced that it will become one of the main partners of UAE Team Emirates cycling team, with its logo being placed on the centre and the sides of the team’s new jersey.

The new jersey will be debuted in the most important race of the year, the Tour de France, where Diego Ulissi, Louis Meintjes and Ben Swift will be aiming for victory.

FAB’s partnership is not just sponsorship, it also advocates the bank’s new social movement launched earlier this year, which focuses on supporting individuals, corporates and communities under the banner, "Grow Stronger, Together".

"We are investing our energies to create one of the most important cycling teams in the world and we are really proud to have First Abu Dhabi Bank on board" said Team Emirates General Manager, Giuseppe Saronni. "Both of our entities share the same values, and we are inspired to achieve important goals and grow together."