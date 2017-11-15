FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2017 receives over 7,000 volunteer applications

With less than one month to go until the 14th edition of the FIFA Club World Cup kicks off, the Local Organising Committee, LOC, has rolled out the induction programme for volunteers. Close to 7,300 applications flooded in from individuals hoping to become volunteers at the global club showpiece event taking place from 6th to 16th December in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

"We are pleased to have had such an extremely positive response from volunteers keen to support the biggest football tournament in the region this year," said Ahmed Al Qubaisi, Director of Marketing and Communications. "This tournament would be impossible to stage without their expertise and the LOC are looking forward to delivering a successful tournament broadcasted around the world and from which each and every volunteer will learn so much," he added.

The LOC has commenced the induction programme which will see volunteers attend a number of sessions over the next few weeks in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. The programme will prepare volunteers for this once in a lifetime opportunity where they will get the chance to rub shoulders with some of the world's best football clubs and players.

The FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2017 volunteer programme, in partnership with www.volunteers.ae, one of the UAE's biggest volunteering initiatives to date, invited aspiring volunteers from all walks of life - irrespective of age, gender, nationality, profession or ability, to apply from wherever they are in the region.

The LOC is committed to support and nurture budding talents by offering potential volunteers the unique experience of getting involved in the most thrilling club football tournament in the world. Working with schools, colleges, universities and football academies, the LOC's mission is to empower communities to learn, get inspired and get active through volunteering at sporting events such as the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2017.

The pinnacle of club football returns to Abu Dhabi, which hosted the 2009 and 2010 tournaments, where seven club champions will come together to claim the ultimate prize. A total of eight title-deciding matches will be played at Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi and Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain where hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to attend.

To date, five teams have qualified for this year’s edition of the competition: Auckland City FC of New Zealand (OFC Champions League winners), C.F. Pachuca of Mexico (CONCACAF Champions League winners), Real Madrid C.F. of Spain (UEFA Champions League winners), Wydad Casablanca of Morocco (CAF Champions League) and UAE's host team and Arabian Gulf League winner, Al Jazira. The winners of this year’s AFC Champions League and Copa Libertadores are yet to be determined.