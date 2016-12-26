Ghazi '103' crowned as Champion of 60ft Dhow Sailing Race

DIMC organized the Heat 1 of the 60ft Dubai Traditional Dhow Sailing Race (HEAT 1) last Saturday with the participation of around 73 boats competing for the title of the 60ft Dhow Race within its marine sports season 2016-17.

We witnessed a great battle between the participants as they sail around the beaches of Jumeirah yesterday (Saturday) wherein hailed as a Champion of the race is the boat 103 "Ghazi" led by Ahmed Saeed Salim Al Rumaithi with its rival boat no. 25 "Zilzal" skippered by Marwan Abdullah Mohammad Al Marzouqi both owned by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai.

Making its way to the third position is the boat no. 87 "Al Wasf" led by Mohammed Hamad Al Ghashaish Al Marri.

The battling for the last two position is "Barraq" boat no. 30 and "Muqasas" boat no. 73.

Right after the race was the awarding for the top 5 winner held in the DIMC Podium with the presence of Mr. Mohammad Harib, CEO and Board Member of DIMC with him is Mr. Hezaim Al Gemzi , the Race Master.

DIMC thanked all the participants and local units for helping the committee to successfully organized the race for the round 1 of the 60ft Dhow Race.