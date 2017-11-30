Gremio win third Copa Libertadores crown

Brazilian side Gremio won their third Copa Libertadores crown on Wednesday with a 2-1 triumph over Argentina's Lanus in La Fortaleza stadium.

Gremio arrived in Argentina off a 1-0 win in the first leg of the final in Porto Alegre, and bolstered their advantage with first-half goals from Fernandinho and Luan.

Fernandinho's blistering left-footed shot put the visitors up 1-0 in the 27th. Luan floated a shot over Lanus goalkeeper Esteban Andrada in the 42nd to double the advantage and cap a Copa that saw him named the best player of the 2017 edition of the South American club competition.

Although Lanus had produced four second-half goals against River Plate in the return leg of the semi-finals, there would be no miracle comeback this time.

Jose Sand converted a penalty in the 72nd to pull back one goal, but the Argentine side were denied a first Copa Libertadores title.

Gremio added their third title to those they won in 1983 and 1995.