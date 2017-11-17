India's Pujara holds fort in 1st Sri Lanka Test

India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara stood firm against a persistent Sri Lankan pace attack as the hosts took lunch at 74-5 on day two of the rain-hit first Test on Friday.

Fast bowler Dasun Shanaka struck twice on a cloudy morning session at Kolkata's Eden Gardens as the hosts struggled to improve on their overnight score of 17-3.

Pujara, batting on 47, and wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha, on six, were at the crease when rain interrupted play and umpires called for early lunch.

Pujara's overnight partner Ajinkya Rahane became Shanaka's first victim after being caught behind for four after a tentative 21-ball stay at the crease.

Shanaka, playing just his second Test since his debut against England at Leeds last year, also got Ravichandran Ashwin, for four, and put the hosts in trouble at 50-5.

But Pujara, starting the day on eight, started to thwart the Sri Lankan attack, hitting nine boundaries during his 102-ball stay so far.

Meanwhile first day hero Suranga Lakmal (3-5) conceded his first runs in this innings after 46 balls.

The paceman claimed three Indian wickets, including that of skipper Virat Kohli, in the 11.5 overs that were possible on a weather-hit opening day of the three-match series.