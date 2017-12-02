Limited number of tickets for FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2017 released

To celebrate the UAE’s 46th National Day, the Local Organising Committee, LOC, has announced the final release of a limited number of tickets for the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2017, which will take place between 6th and 16th December, including for the semi-finals and final, which will be held on 13th and 16th December respectively.

Fans are encouraged to visit "www.fifa.com/uae2017" to purchase the last remaining tickets, which are expected to sell out in minutes.

This December, all eyes will be on Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, as millions of football fans from around the world will be following the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2017. As the host nation ramps up its preparations for the 14th edition of the event, the LOC is looking forward to welcoming some of the most beloved heroes of the game, as they vie for the most sought-after title in club football.

Ticket holders will have the opportunity to watch some of football’s major stars in person, including the FIFA Club World Cup 2014 and 2016 Champion and four-time Ballon d’Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid C.F., and the AFC Asian Cup 2011 winner and 2010 Japanese Footballer of the Year, Keisuke Honda of C.F. Pachuca, and the 2010 FIFA World Cup and two-time UEFA European Championship winner, Sergio Ramos of Real Madrid C.F.

The opening match of the tournament will take place at Al Ain’s Hazza bin Zayed Stadium on 6th December, and the gates will open at 6pm for a 9pm kick-off. The UAE Arabian Gulf League Champions, Al Jazira, will take on the OFC Champions League winners, Auckland City FC.

"Thanks to the overwhelming popular demand and to celebrate the 46th UAE National Day, which will be another fantastic celebration of the UAE’s culture and history, we are delighted to announce the release of additional tickets to the public for both the semi-finals and the final of the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2017," said Aref Hamad Al Awani, Tournament Director of the LOC. "We encourage fans to make that special purchase this UAE National Day, and get behind their football club and buy tickets as soon as possible, as we anticipate sell-out crowds for what should be a momentous occasion," he added.

"The 2017 tournament will be an unforgettable celebration that will continue the legacy of the 2009 and 2010 editions and make UAE sporting history. We will showcase the nation’s world-class sporting facilities and its tourist attractions, and we look forward to inspiring the next-generation of our country’s athletes," Al Awani stated.

Tickets are also available for the first five matches, including the opening game between Al Jazira and Auckland City FC. The quarter-final on 9th December will be played in Abu Dhabi's Zayed Sports City and will see the winners of the curtain-raiser face Japan's Urawa Red Diamonds, while Mexico’s C.F. Pachuca will play Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco.