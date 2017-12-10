Over 800 athletes to compete in 2017 Asian Youth Para Games

Over 800 athletes from 30 countries will involve in the 2017 Asian Youth Para Games which will take place between 10-14 December in Dubai under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council.

Dubai is hosting the 3rd championship for the first time in the Middle East.

The Asian Paralympic Committee, APC, said the last Asian Youth Para Games were held in Malaysia in 2013.

The event is being organised by the UAE National Paralympic Committee, Dubai Club for People of Determination in cooperation with the Asian Paralympic Committee.

in conjunction with the Dubai Club for the People of Determination whose sports facilities will also host the events.

Athletes under 20 years of age are expected to compete in 7 sports; powerlifting, table tennis, goalball, badminton, boccia, swimming and athletics.

The Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) held their 17th Executive Board meeting in Dubai on Friday, 8th December, ahead of the Asian Youth Para Games.