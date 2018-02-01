Major January transfers in Europe

AFP Sport rounds up some of the most notable deals to have happened in Europe as the January window slammed shut on Wednesday:
ENGLAND
- Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao/ESP to Manchester City - £57 million ($80 million, 65 million euros)
- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund/GER to Arsenal - £56 million
- Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal to Manchester United - swap deal
- Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United to Arsenal - swap deal
- Cenk Tosun from Besiktas/TUR to Everton - £27 million
- Lucas Moura from PSG/FRA to Tottenham - £25 million
- Theo Walcott from Arsenal to Everton - £25 million
- Guido Carrillo from Monaco/FRA to Southampton - undisclosed
- Emerson Palmieri from Roma/ITA to Chelsea - £17.6 million
- Ross Barkley from Everton to Chelsea - £15 million
- Jurgen Locadia from PSV Eindhoven to Brighton and Hove Albion - £14 million
- Daniel Sturridge from Liverpool to West Bromwich Albion - loan
- Gerard Deulofeu from Barcelona/ESP to Watford - loan
- Joao Mario from Inter Milan/ITA to Southampton - loan
- Andre Ayew from West Ham to Swansea - undisclosed
- Badou Ndiaye from Galatasaray/TUR to Stoke - £14 million
- Andy King from Leicester to Swansea - loan
- Islam Slimani from Leicester to Newcastle - loan
SPAIN
- Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool/ENG to Barcelona - 160 million euros
- Diego Costa from Chelsea/ENG to Atletico Madrid - 60 million euros
- Vitolo from Sevilla to Atletico Madrid - 37.5 million euros
- Inigo Martinez from Real Sociedad to Athletic Bilbao - 32 million euros
- Roger Martinez from Jiangsu Suning/CHN to Villarreal - 15 million euros
- Francis Coquelin from Arsenal/ENG to Valencia - undisclosed
- Yerry Mina from Palmeiras/BRA to Barcelona - 11.8 million euros
- Guilherme Arana from Corinthians/BRA to Sevilla - 11 million euros
- Marc Bartra from Borussia Dortmund/GER to Real Betis - undisclosed
- Hector Moreno from Roma/ITA to Real Sociedad - six million euros
- Roque Mesa from Swansea City/ENG to Sevilla - loan
- Sandro Ramirez from Everton/ENG to Sevilla - loan
- Giampaolo Pazzini from Verona/ITA to Levante - loan
GERMANY
- Manuel Akanji from Basel/SUI to Borussia Dortmund - 21.5 million euros
- Sandro Wagner from Hoffenheim to Bayern Munich - 13 million euros
- Mario Gomez from Wolfsburg to VfB Stuttgart - 3 million euros
- Admir Mehmedi from Bayer Leverkusen to Wolfsburg - undisclosed
- Renato Steffen from Basel/SUI to Wolfsburg - undisclosed
- Nigel de Jong from Galatasaray/TUR to Mainz - free
- Leon Goretzka from Schalke to Bayern Munich - freedom of contract from July
- Mark Uth from Hoffenheim to Schalke - freedom of contract from July
- Abdul Rahman Baba from Chelsea/ENG to Schalke - loan
- Marko Pjaca from Juventus/ITA to Schalke - loan
ITALY
- Bryan Dabo from Saint-Etienne/FRA to Fiorentina - undisclosed
- Martin Caceres from Verona to Lazio - undisclosed
- Rafinha from Barcelona/ESP to Inter Milan - loan
- Lisandro Lopez from Benfica/POR to Inter Milan - loan
- Jonathan Silva from Sporting Lisbon/POR to Roma - loan
FRANCE
- Pietro Pellegri from Genoa/ITA to Monaco - 25 million euros
- Martin Terrier from Lille to Lyon - 15 million euros including bonuses (loaned to Strasbourg until end of season)
- Diafra Sakho from West Ham United/ENG to Rennes - undisclosed
- Lassana Diarra to Paris Saint-Germain - free
- Yann M'Vila from Rubin Kazan/RUS to Saint-Etienne - free
- Neven Subotic from Borussia Dortmund/GER to Saint-Etienne - free
- Leo Dubois from Nantes to Lyon - freedom of contract from July
- Paul-Georges Ntep from Wolfsburg/GER to Saint-Etienne - loan
- Mathieu Debuchy from Arsenal/ENG to Saint-Etienne - loan