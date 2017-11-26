Mohamed bin Zayed meets guests of Formula 1

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, toured the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on Saturday.



His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed met HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, Kingdom of Bahrain, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and former King of Spain, His Majesty Juan Carlos, who are visiting the UAE to attend the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2017.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed them and exchanged talks about the strong ties between the UAE and their respective countries.

They also discussed the importance of sports tournaments to enhance communication and rapprochement between people and deepen the spirit of friendship, mutual understanding and exchange of different cultures.

He also met with the Executive Chairman and CEO of the Formula 1 Group, Chase Carey.

They reviewed the final preparations for the final round at the Yas Circuit on Saturday and the main events accompanying this tournament.

H.H. Sheikh Mohamed wished all the contestants and organisers luck in the final round of this major sporting event.

Carey expressed his happiness at organising the final tournament in Abu Dhabi.

He also praised the level of vital sports facilities, which will contribute to the success of this international event.

