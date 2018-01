New Zealand thrashed Pakistan by 183 runs in the third one-day international in Dunedin on Saturday.

The overwhelming win gave New Zealand an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

New Zealand made 257 with Kane Williamson 73 and Ross Taylor 52.

Pakistan in reply were all out for 74 in the 28th over.

Trent Boult took five for 17.