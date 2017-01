The number of people practising boxing as a favourite sport in the UAE rose more than 25 percent in 2016, according to Secretary-General of the UAE Boxing Federation Hasan Al Hammadi.

He attributed the rise in number to the clubs' efforts in promoting the sport.

It is the most notable achievement for the sport this year, he said, and noted that the federation had successfully carried out all its plans.

The federation is looking forward to making more achievements in 2017, Al Hammadi added.