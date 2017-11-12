Pakistan put off West Indies series to March

Pakistan Saturday put off their three-match Twenty20 series with the West Indies scheduled later this month to March next year, citing weather conditions as the reason for postponement.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi announced the new dates.

"The weather conditions were not conducive so we did not take any risk and next year a full strength West Indies team will play three Twenty20 matches on March 29, 31 and April 1," said Sethi at a press conference.

A combination of smoke and fog has paralysed daily life in Lahore, and also threatened the staging of Twenty20 internationals.

Pakistan had hoped three-match series would further help them revive international cricket in their country, where foreign teams have been refusing to tour over security fears for eight years.

International cricket was suspended in Pakistan after terrorists attacks on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009, which killed eight people and injured several players.

Pakistan hosted Zimbabwe for a limited over series in 2015 followed by staging of the final of the Pakistan Super League and Twenty20 series with a World XI - both this year.

Last month Sri Lanka became the first high profile team to play a Twenty20 international match in Lahore.

Sethi said the PCB and Cricket West Indies have agreed to play Twenty20 series for five years.

"Pakistan and West Indies boards have signed an agreement to play a series of T20 each year for the next five years, first in Pakistan and then in the United States subject to the availability of the venue and dates," said Sethi.

A third team will also be invited to USA for a tri-series, said Sethi.