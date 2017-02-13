Pick my opponent, Manny Pacquiao asks fans

Manny Pacquiao on Monday asked his legions of Twitter followers to choose his opponent after announcing his next world title defence will be in the United Arab Emirates.

"See you in UAE for my next fight. #TeamPacquiao" the WBO world welterweight champion tweeted, appearing to scupper reports that he would next fight Australia's Jeff Horn in Brisbane in April.

Pacquiao then posted a poll on his official Twitter feed asking his 108,000 followers to choose either Horn, Terence Crawford, Amir Khan or Kell Brook as his next opponent in the UAE.

The poll had received more than 10,000 votes by Monday morning with Khan leading the vote. Horn was last with just 5 percent.