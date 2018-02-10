Rahmat, Rashid lead Afghanistan to 154-run rout of Zimbabwe

Rahmat Shah hit a career best 114 while leg-spin wizard Rashid Khan took four wickets as Afghanistan trounced Zimbabwe by 154 runs in the first one-day international on Friday in a huge boost ahead of next month's World Cup qualifiers.

Rahmat smashed his runs off just 110 balls with eight boundaries and four sixes as Afghanistan piled up 333-5 off 50 overs with opener Ihsanullah hitting a confident half century.

Zimbabwe were then dismissed for just 179 in the 35th over with 19-year-old Rashid Khan claiming 4-26 to steer Afghanistan to victory.

The two teams play four more one-dayers in the UAE before meeting again in Zimbabwe in March in the qualifying tournament for the 2019 World Cup.

Scores:

Afghanistan 333-5 in 50 overs (Rahmat Shah 114, Ihsanullah 54) v Zimbabwe 179 all out in 34.4 overs (Rashid Khan 4-26)