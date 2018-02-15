Ronaldo sets record with 100th Champions League goal for Real

Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday became the first player to score 100 Champions League goals for the same club when he found the net in Real Madrid's last 16 clash at home to Paris Saint-Germain.

Ronaldo reached the landmark when he converted a penalty on the stroke of half-time to equalise Adrien Rabiot's opener.

He then added a second on the night as his team won 3-1.

Ronaldo now has a career total of 116 goals in the tournament.

Leading Champions League scorers:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo 116

2. Lionel Messi 97

3. Raul 71

4. Ruud van Nistelrooy 56

5. Karim Benzema 53