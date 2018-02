Debutant Akila Dananjaya claimed five wickets in an innings as Sri Lanka thrashed Bangladesh by 215 runs in the second Test to win the two-Test series 1-0 in Dhaka on Saturday.

Set a target of 339 runs, Bangladesh were all out for 123 in 29.3 overs in their second innings in the second session of the third day, without offering much challenge.

Dananjaya finished with 5-24 to take his match haul to eight wickets while experienced Rangana Herath claimed 4-49.