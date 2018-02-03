Sri Lanka declare with a 200-run lead over Bangladesh

Sri Lanka declared their first innings on 713-9, leading Bangladesh by 200 runs in the first Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on Saturday.

Skipper Dinesh Chandimal called back his batsmen after Taijul Islam dismissed Rangana Herath for 24 in the third over of the final session on the fourth day.

Taijul finished with 4-219 while off-spinner Mehedi Hasan claimed 3-174.

Kusal Mendis top-scored with 196 for Sri Lanka while Dhananjaya de Silva and Roshen Silva made 173 and 109 respectively.