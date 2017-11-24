Sri Lanka lose early wickets against India

India's bowlers led by Ishant Sharma struck twice in the morning session to put Sri Lanka under pressure on the opening day of the second Test on Friday.

The visitors, who elected to bat first on a green Nagpur pitch, were 47-2 at lunch. Opener Dimuth Karunaratne, on 21, and Angelo Mathews, on one, were batting at the break.

The islanders lost Sadeera Samarawickrama early after the opener edged a seaming delivery from Sharma to Cheteshwar Pujara at first slip for 13.

The left-handed pair of Karunaratne and Thirimanne then tried to resist a persistent Indian attack during their 24-run second wicket stand that lasted 121 balls.

The duo were solid in their defences before off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bowled Thirimanne after his 58-ball nine.

Karunaratne, who got a couple of reprieves on 17 and then 21, has batted for 82 deliveries.

Karunaratne was stumped off Ravindra Jadeja in the penultimate over of the session before replays suggested that the left-arm spinner had bowled a no ball.

Sharma's new-ball partner Umesh Yadav also bowled a probing line on a wicket that is expected to ease off as the match progresses.

The two teams are fighting to get a result in their favour after the first of the three Tests ended in a draw at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.