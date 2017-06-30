Sri Lanka make strong start to Zimbabwe ODI

Angelo Mathews won the toss and sent his Sri Lanka batsmen in to face Zimbabwe bowlers in the first of their five match one-day international series on Friday.

After 28 overs, Sri Lanka had reached 149-2 with Kusal Mendis on 66 and Upal Tharanga on six.

Sri Lanka brought packed their side with slow bowlers, with offspinner Akila Dananjaya playing his first international since 2013.

Zimabwe made one change to the side that beat Scotland in their last one-day game, bringing in Donald Tiripano for fellow right arm seamer Chris Mpofu.

Sri Lanka

Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Angelo Mathews (capt), Asela Gunaratne, Lahiru Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep

Zimbabwe

Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Sikander Raza, Ryan Burl, Peter Moor, Malcolm Waller, Graeme Cremer (capt), Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara