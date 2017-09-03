Sri Lanka win toss, bat against India

Sri Lankan captain Upul Tharanga won the toss and elected to bat in the fifth and final one-day international against India in Colombo on Sunday.

Tharanga came back to the side in place of Kusal Mendis after missing the previous game with an injury in the only change to the Sri Lankan team.

The hosts are seeking to avoid a whitewash, having lost all the last four matches to the rampaging Indian side who also won the preceding three-Test series 3-0.

The Indians made four changes, bringing in Ajinkya Rahane, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the day-night game.

The start of the match was delayed because of rain.

Teams:

Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Dilshan Munaweera, Hasaranga de Silva, Upul Tharanga (capt), Lahiru Thirimanne, Akila Dananjaya, Malinda Pushpakumara, Milinda Siriwardana, Lasith Malinga, Vishwa Fernando.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Umpires: Ranmore Martinesz (SRI) and Joel Wilson (WIS)

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)